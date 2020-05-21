UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €200.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €170.93 ($198.76) price objective on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €190.91 ($221.99).

Linde stock opened at €179.40 ($208.60) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.85. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 1 year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €166.55 and a 200-day moving average of €178.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

