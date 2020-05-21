Independent Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €73.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHM. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.88 ($95.20).

ETR:RHM opened at €67.52 ($78.51) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a twelve month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of €61.68 and a 200-day moving average of €85.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

