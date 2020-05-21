Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €11.90 by Independent Research

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SZG. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.67 ($15.90).

Salzgitter stock opened at €11.55 ($13.43) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 52 week high of €26.33 ($30.62). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. The stock has a market cap of $624.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

