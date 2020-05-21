Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €11.90 by Independent Research

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SZG. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.67 ($15.90).

Salzgitter stock opened at €11.55 ($13.43) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 52 week high of €26.33 ($30.62). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. The stock has a market cap of $624.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Analyst Recommendations for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carnival Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion
Carnival Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion
Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million
Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million
New Age Beverages Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million
New Age Beverages Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.52 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.52 Million
UBS Group Analysts Give Basf a €47.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Basf a €47.00 Price Target
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report