Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

SHL opened at €45.98 ($53.46) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.09.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

