Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €40.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

SHL opened at €45.98 ($53.46) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.09.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

