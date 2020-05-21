Very Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Price

News articles about EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

EXPGY opened at $33.24 on Thursday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

