Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.25

Headlines about Croda International (LON:CRDA) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Croda International earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 5,060 ($66.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,657.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,809.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on CRDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,025 ($52.95) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,625 ($60.84) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,735.71 ($62.30).

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £342,966.40 ($451,152.85). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total value of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 103 shares of company stock worth $427,819.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

