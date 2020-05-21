BP (NYSE:BP) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 2.82

News stories about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news impact score of 2.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE BP opened at $23.62 on Thursday. BP has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

