Contrasting EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and US Gold (OTCMKTS:USAU)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

US Gold has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares US Gold and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million ($4.40) -1.31 EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.93 billion 1.06 $533.58 million N/A N/A

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -74.08% -71.52% EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for US Gold and EXXARO RESOURCE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.17%. Given US Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

US Gold beats EXXARO RESOURCE/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

