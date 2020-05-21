Contrasting Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Community Bancorp. (VT) alerts:

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp. (VT) $37.71 million 1.73 $8.82 million N/A N/A CBB BANCORP INC/SH $72.87 million 0.98 $13.34 million N/A N/A

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Volatility and Risk

Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Bancorp. (VT) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp. (VT) 23.57% 13.38% 1.23% CBB BANCORP INC/SH 15.93% N/A N/A

Summary

Community Bancorp. (VT) beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Bancorp. (VT) Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

CBB BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp. (VT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp. (VT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.