Reviewing Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Curaegis Technologies alerts:

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies -35,281.82% N/A -1,285.10% ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 4.17% 8.21% 4.35%

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies $10,000.00 374.84 -$4.28 million N/A N/A ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.47 billion 0.31 $1.02 billion $1.39 5.93

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Curaegis Technologies and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR beats Curaegis Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curaegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning. The Aegis segment develops advanced hydraulic pump and motor designs that provide higher power density, smaller size, and greater efficiency. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Curaegis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaegis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.