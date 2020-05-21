Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post $200.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $206.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $831.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $839.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $911.24 million, with estimates ranging from $873.24 million to $943.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 56,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 288.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

