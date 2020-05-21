Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.07 Million

Brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report sales of $149.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.40 million. NuVasive posted sales of $292.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $934.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $985.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NUVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in NuVasive by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 53.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

