Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.17. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

