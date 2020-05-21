Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post sales of $377.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $364.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

