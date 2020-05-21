Analysts Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post sales of $8.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.15 million. CryoPort posted sales of $8.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year sales of $42.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $45.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $63.38 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $68.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. CryoPort’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 80.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.30 million, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.75. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

