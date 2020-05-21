Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.89 Million

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce $311.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $805.99 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

NYSE:H opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,453 shares of company stock valued at $588,004. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $111,791,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

