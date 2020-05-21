Crawford United (CRAWA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Crawford United (OTCMKTS: CRAWA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2020 – Crawford United was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Crawford United was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – Crawford United was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Crawford United was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2020 – Crawford United was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Crawford United was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Crawford United was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Crawford United was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Crawford United was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company's operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. "

CRAWA opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Crawford United Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Crawford United had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crawford United Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

