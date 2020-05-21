Reviewing Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chaparral Energy and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.11 -$468.95 million $0.45 1.19 SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.17 $114.66 million $9.74 0.43

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chaparral Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chaparral Energy and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chaparral Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,021.70%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than SilverBow Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -153.15% 4.63% 2.29% SilverBow Resources 34.36% 26.09% 10.61%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Chaparral Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.