Petrofac (PFC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/20/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Petrofac had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26).

4/7/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Petrofac Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 146.65 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 474.90 ($6.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $555.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 309.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Petrofac’s payout ratio is 1.41%.

In related news, insider David Davies acquired 2,505 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £199.60 ($262.56) per share, with a total value of £499,998 ($657,719.02). Also, insider Alastair Cochran acquired 37,749 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £80,405.37 ($105,768.71).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

