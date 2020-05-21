Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cominar REIT (CUF.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cominar REIT (TSE: CUF.UN):

5/18/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$12.50.

5/8/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$10.25.

4/14/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CUF.UN opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.41. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

