Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) recently:

5/18/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $82.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

5/12/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

5/11/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

5/7/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

5/6/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DCPH opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,170 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,765 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

