Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Itron (ITRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI):

5/15/2020 – Itron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $88.50 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Itron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Itron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ITRI opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $32,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,716,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Itron by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,028,000 after purchasing an additional 274,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Itron by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

