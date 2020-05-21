Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Itron (ITRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI):
- 5/15/2020 – Itron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2020 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $88.50 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2020 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2020 – Itron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2020 – Itron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/24/2020 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/30/2020 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/24/2020 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
ITRI opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $32,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,716,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Itron by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,028,000 after purchasing an additional 274,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Itron by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.