Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roku (ROKU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2020 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $86.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $90.00.

5/7/2020 – Roku had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/20/2020 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

4/16/2020 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

4/15/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2020 – Roku had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Roku had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $110.00.

3/23/2020 – Roku had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

ROKU opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $33,656.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,656.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,372 shares of company stock worth $16,576,711. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

