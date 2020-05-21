Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Down 13.3% in May

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AEHR opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of 150.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,015 shares in the company, valued at $767,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 90.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 327,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

