Short Interest in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Declines By 11.1%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 120.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $227.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.30. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

