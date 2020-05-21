Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Declines By 12.8%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

