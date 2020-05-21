Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Grows By 18.8%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $156.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,091.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.