Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Grows By 18.8%

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $156.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.58.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,091.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aehr Test Systems Short Interest Down 13.3% in May
Aehr Test Systems Short Interest Down 13.3% in May
Short Interest in Aduro BioTech Inc Declines By 11.1%
Short Interest in Aduro BioTech Inc Declines By 11.1%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 12.8%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 12.8%
Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp Grows By 18.8%
Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp Grows By 18.8%
Short Interest in Apple Inc. Drops By 13.0%
Short Interest in Apple Inc. Drops By 13.0%
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report