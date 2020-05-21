Short Interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Drops By 13.0%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,120,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 34,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,357.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.