Short Interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Drops By 13.0%

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,120,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 34,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,357.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.07 Million
Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.07 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion
Wintrust Financial Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.48 Million
Wintrust Financial Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.48 Million
Analysts Anticipate CryoPort Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.75 Million
Analysts Anticipate CryoPort Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.75 Million
Hyatt Hotels Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.89 Million
Hyatt Hotels Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.89 Million
Crawford United – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Crawford United – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report