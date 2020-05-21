GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.28 ($27.07).

Shares of G1A opened at €25.76 ($29.95) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.10 and its 200-day moving average is €25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

