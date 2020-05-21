Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.36 ($126.00).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €106.70 ($124.07) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.65.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

