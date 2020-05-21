Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.36 ($126.00).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €106.70 ($124.07) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.65.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

