SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.87. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.63% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.