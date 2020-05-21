Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.13. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

