Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

AMEH opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $867.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.33. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Apollo Medical by 159.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

