Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, COO Michael T. Pierson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $51,380.00. Also, Director Robert P. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.31 per share, with a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,911.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $436,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 537,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,875,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,340,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,373,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.52. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

