QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.