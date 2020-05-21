E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EONGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.39 on Thursday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

