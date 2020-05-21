Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.68.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.