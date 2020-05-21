AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AGFS opened at $3.40 on Thursday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.