FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FALC stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. FalconStor Software has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.07.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aehr Test Systems Short Interest Down 13.3% in May
Aehr Test Systems Short Interest Down 13.3% in May
Short Interest in Aduro BioTech Inc Declines By 11.1%
Short Interest in Aduro BioTech Inc Declines By 11.1%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 12.8%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 12.8%
Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp Grows By 18.8%
Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp Grows By 18.8%
Short Interest in Apple Inc. Drops By 13.0%
Short Interest in Apple Inc. Drops By 13.0%
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report