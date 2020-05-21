FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FALC stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. FalconStor Software has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.07.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery.

