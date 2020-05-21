ValuEngine Upgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Hold

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $199.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average of $243.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.40. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

