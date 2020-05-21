AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $638.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.24. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

