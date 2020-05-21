ValuEngine Downgrades Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) to Hold

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS GLAE opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 5.28. Glassbridge Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

