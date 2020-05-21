ValuEngine Downgrades Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) to Hold

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS GLAE opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 5.28. Glassbridge Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

