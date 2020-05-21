Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -598.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $51,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $102,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,927. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Trupanion by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 275,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

