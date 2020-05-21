Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:FEDU opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Four Seasons Edu has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

