Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $455.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.92. Agilysys has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $37.17.

In other news, Director Dana Sue Jones acquired 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,247.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Agilysys by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agilysys by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 608,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 145,560 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Agilysys by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 137,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

