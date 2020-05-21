Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PWR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 89.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

