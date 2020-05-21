Boot Barn’s (BOOT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boot Barn by 35.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.