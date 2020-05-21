Boot Barn’s (BOOT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boot Barn by 35.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Analyst Recommendations for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aehr Test Systems Short Interest Down 13.3% in May
Aehr Test Systems Short Interest Down 13.3% in May
Short Interest in Aduro BioTech Inc Declines By 11.1%
Short Interest in Aduro BioTech Inc Declines By 11.1%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 12.8%
Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Declines By 12.8%
Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp Grows By 18.8%
Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp Grows By 18.8%
Short Interest in Apple Inc. Drops By 13.0%
Short Interest in Apple Inc. Drops By 13.0%
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report