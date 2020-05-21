Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

GPRE opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $260.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.92. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,571.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at $43,710,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Green Plains by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 19.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

