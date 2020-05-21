Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Increases By 8.4%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,190,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 13,090,000 shares. Currently, 30.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.19.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

