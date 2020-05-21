Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Increases By 8.4%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,190,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 13,090,000 shares. Currently, 30.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.19.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
