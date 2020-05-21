Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Up 8.9% in May

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $66.54 on Thursday. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $148,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,981. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

